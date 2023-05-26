May 26, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements do not guarantee the future performance of the company, and it may involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Dr. B.S. Ajai Kumar, Executive Chairman of Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Thank you very much, and good morning to everyone, and a very warm welcome to all present on the Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call for Healthcare Global Enterprise Limited. Today, I'm joined by Mr. Raj Gore, our Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Srinivasa Raghavan, Chief Financial Officer, besides a few members