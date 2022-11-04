Q2 2023 Infibeam Avenues Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Infibeam Avenues Limited hosted by Go India Advisors. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajat Gupta from Go India Advisors. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Rajat Gupta;Go India Advisors;Equity Research Analyst -



Thank you, Ruthija. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Infibeam Avenues Limited earnings call to discuss the Q2 FY '23 results. We have on the call with us today Mr. Vishal Mehta, Managing Director; Mr. Vishwas Patel, Executive Director; and Mr. Purvesh Parekh, Head Investor Relations. Also joining us on the call today is Mr. B. Ravi. Mr. Ravi was the CFO of Adani Ports for over 9 years and has a wide experience in corporate strategy and finance. He's also advising Infibeam on similar forms of corporate strategy and finance as an independent consultant. We must remind you that the discussion on today's call may include certain forward-looking statements