Q4 2019 Thyrocare Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Thanks, Carina. Welcome to all the participants and welcome to the Thyrocare management, and thanks for giving us this opportunity of hosting the call. We have with us from the management side Dr. Velumani, who's the CEO; Dr. Sundararaju, the CFO; Mr. Sachin Salvi, VP, Finance; and Dr. Caesar Sengupta, VP, Operations. I request, Sachin Salvi, if you can take us through the quarter 4 numbers, and after that, Dr. Velumani can guide us on the overall strategic perspective of the business. Over to you, Sachin.



Sachin Salvi - Thyrocare Technologies Limited - General Manager of Finance



Sure. Thank you. Good evening, everyone. So Thyrocare Technologies Limited has disclosed its financial performance for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2019 on 18th of May 2019. Our annual consolidated revenue of INR 402.91 crores has grown by about 13%. Our EBITDA of about INR 160.37 crores has grown by about 9%. We are maintaining our EBITDA margin at a consolidated level of 40%. Our stand-alone revenue, which is INR 370.28 crores has grown by about 12