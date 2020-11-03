Q2 2021 Thyrocare Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



I'm sorry sir, you are not very clear. You are not audible.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Am I now?



Operator



Yes, sir.



Unidentified Company Representative -



So I'll run out through some key highlights of quarterly results as well as quarterly financial results, which we have filed on 28th of October. And a brief presentation, which we have filed on the same day. Our stand-alone revenue for the current quarter stands at INR 148.54 crore, which is roughly 38% higher as compared to Y-o-Y same quarter last financial year.



We have seen a good revision in the current quarter. Our non COVID revenue has revised to the extent of 94% in the current quarter. Our current quarter core revenue stands about INR 48 crore. We have done about INR 2.76 lakh COVID RT-PCR investigation in the current quarter. As far as Nueclear is concerned, that is radiology arm of Thyrocare Group. They have achieved a total turnover of INR 4.71 crore in the current quarter. There, we could not see a good revival, but