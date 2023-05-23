Q4 2023 Thyrocare Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

A very good evening to all and thank you for joining us today for Thyrocare's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full-year FY23. Today, we have with us Mr. Rahul Guha, MD and CEO; and Mr. Sachin Salvi, CFO, to share the highlights of the Business and Financials for the quarter.



I hope you have gone through our Results Release and the Investor Presentation which now have been uploaded on the Stock Exchange websites.



Please note that today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and must be viewed in relation to the risks