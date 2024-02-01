Q3 2024 Thyrocare Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Pratik Hire - Thyrocare Technologies Ltd - Head, Strategy and IR



Thanks, Rio. A very good evening to all, and thank you for joining us today for Thyrocare's earnings conference call for the third quarter of the year FY24.



Today, we have with us Mr. Rahul Guha, MD and CEO of Thyrocare; and Mr. Alok Jagnani of Thyrocare, along with other key members of the senior management on this call, to share highlights of the business and financials for the quarter.



I hope you have gone through our results release and the quarterly earnings presentation, which has now been uploaded on the stock exchange website. The transcript of this call will be available in a week's time on the company's website.



Please note that today's discussion may