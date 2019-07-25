Jul 25, 2019 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nilesh Bhaiya from Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Nilesh Bhaiya - Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you, Steven. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the earnings call. Representing the management, we have with us, Mr. Shantanu Khosla, Managing Director; Mr. Mathew Job, CEO; Mr. Sandeep Batra, CFO; and Mr. Yeshwant Rege, VP, Strategy and Financial Planning.
I will now hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks, post which you can open the floor to question-and-answer session. Over to you, sir.
Shantanu Khosla - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited - MD & Executive Director
Good morning. This is
Q1 2020 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2019 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...