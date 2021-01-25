Jan 25, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Crompton's Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Nilesh Bhaiya from Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Nilesh Bhaiya - Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thanks, Janice, and good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to the third quarter FY '21 earnings call of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited hosted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.
Representing the company, we have the top management with us, comprising of Mr. Shantanu Khosla, the Managing Director; Mr. Mathew Job, the Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sandeep Batra, the CFO; and Mr. Yeshwant Rege, the VP of Strategy and Financial Planning.
For the call -- I will now hand over the call to Mr. Shantanu Khosla and his team for some opening remarks
Q3 2021 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 25, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...