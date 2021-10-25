Oct 25, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q2 FY '22 Results Conference Call of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Limited, hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Naval Seth from Emkay Global Financial Services. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Naval Seth - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome the management and thank them for this opportunity. We have with us Mr. Shantanu Khosla, Managing Director; Mr. Mathew Job, Executive Director and CEO; Mr. Sandeep Batra, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Yeshwant Rege, Vice President, Strategy and Financial Planning.



I shall now hand over the call to Mr. Khosla for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Shantanu Maharaj Khosla - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Thank you very much. Good