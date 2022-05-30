May 30, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Elara Securities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Harshit Kapadia from Elara Securities Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Harshit Kapadia - Elara Securities(India)Private Limited - Research Division - AVP & Analyst
Thank you, Fabian. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Elara Securities, we welcome you all for the Q4 FY '22 and FY '22 Conference Call of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Limited.
I take this opportunity to welcome the management represented by Mr. Shantanu Khosla, Managing Director; Mr. Mathew Job, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sandeep Batra, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Yeshwant Rege, Vice President, Strategy and Financial Planning.
We will begin the call with a brief overview by the
Q4 2022 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 30, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...