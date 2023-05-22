May 22, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Aniruddha Joshi - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hello, everybody. Good morning. On behalf of ICICI Securities, we welcome you all to Q4 FY '23 and FY '23 results first-ever interactive webinar with senior management of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals. We have with us today Mr. Shantanu Khosla, Executive Vice Chairman; Mr. Promeet Ghosh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Rangarajan Sriram, Managing Director, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited; and Mr. Kaleeswaran Arunachalam, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Yeshwant Rege, Vice President, Strategy and Financial Planning.



Now I'll hand over the mic to the management team for initial comments on quarterly as well as annual performance. Post that, we will start the question-and-answer session. Thanks, and over to you, sir.



Shantanu Maharaj Khosla - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited - Executive Vice Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone. This is Shantanu here, and thank you all for joining our year-end and Q4 analyst call. With