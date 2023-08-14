Aug 14, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT
Kunal Sheth - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
Good morning all. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Crompton Greaves Consumer Q4 -- Q1 Earnings Call. Sir, can we start the call?
Shantanu Maharaj Khosla - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited - Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
Yes, please. Sure.
Kunal Sheth - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
Sure. Welcome, everyone, to the Crompton consumer Q1 con call. From the Crompton management today, we have Mr. Shantanu Khosla, Executive Vice Chairman; Mr. Promeet Ghosh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Kaleeswaran Arunachalam, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Yeshwant Rege.
Sir, I would request Mr. Promeet Ghosh to give us some opening remarks and take us through the presentation, post which we will open the floor for a Q&A session. Over to you, sir.
Promeet Ghosh - Crompton Greaves Consumer
Q1 2024 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...