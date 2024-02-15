Feb 15, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Abhijit Akella - Kotak Securities - Analyst



Ladies and gentlemen, a very good morning, and thank you for joining us for the 3Q FY24 earnings conference call of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals. My name is Abhijit Akella from Kotak Securities. And it's my pleasure to welcome the senior management team of Crompton Consumer, who are here with us to discuss the results and business outlook.



From Crompton, we have Mr. Promeet Ghosh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, accompanied by his team. We'll begin the call with opening remarks by management, following which we'll open up the floor for Q&A. I'd now like to invite Promeet Ghosh to begin the proceedings of the call. Thank you, and over to you, Promeet.



Promeet Ghosh - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited - MD & CEO



Well, thank you, everyone. Can everyone hear me?



Abhijit Akella - Kotak Securities - Analyst



Yes, loud and clear.



Promeet Ghosh - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited - MD &