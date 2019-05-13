Q4 2019 Parag Milk Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Natasha Kedia - Parag Milk Foods Limited - Head of IR



Welcome to Parag Milk Foods Limited Q4 FY '19 Earnings Call. Let me begin by introducing the management participants for today's call. We have with us our Chairman, Mr. Devendra Shah; Mr. Vimal Agarwal, our CFO; Ms. Akshali Shah, VP, Strategy, Marketing and Sales; Mr. Amarendra Sathe, Chief Commercial Officer; Mr. Shirish Upadhyay, Adviser to the company; Mr. Deepak Jain from the Finance team; and myself, Natasha Kedia; and our Investor Relations adviser, SGA. I hope you were all able to go through our financial result and investor presentation that is uploaded on the stock exchange as well as our company website.



I would like to now provide you with some recent updates on the company. In the