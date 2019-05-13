May 13, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Parag Milk Foods Limited Q4 FY '19 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Ms. Natasha Kedia, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Natasha Kedia - Parag Milk Foods Limited - Head of IR
Welcome to Parag Milk Foods Limited Q4 FY '19 Earnings Call. Let me begin by introducing the management participants for today's call. We have with us our Chairman, Mr. Devendra Shah; Mr. Vimal Agarwal, our CFO; Ms. Akshali Shah, VP, Strategy, Marketing and Sales; Mr. Amarendra Sathe, Chief Commercial Officer; Mr. Shirish Upadhyay, Adviser to the company; Mr. Deepak Jain from the Finance team; and myself, Natasha Kedia; and our Investor Relations adviser, SGA. I hope you were all able to go through our financial result and investor presentation that is uploaded on the stock exchange as well as our company website.
I would like to now provide you with some recent updates on the company. In the
Q4 2019 Parag Milk Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 13, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT
