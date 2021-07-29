Q1 2022 Mahanagar Gas Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Probal Sen - Centrum Broking Limited, Research Division - Analyst of Oil and Gas



Thank you very much, Vanita. First of all, thank you, everyone, for making the time to attend this Q1 FY '22 briefing by the management of Mahanagar Gas. I would like to apologize for the delay of a few minutes. There were some technical issues we were struggling with at the beginning. But thankfully, everybody is dialed in now.



With us, we have senior members of Mahanagar Gas management, including Mr. Sanjib Datta, the Managing Director; Mr. Sanjay Shende, Deputy Managing Director; Mr. S. Ranade, the CFO; and Mr. Rajesh Wagle, Senior Vice President, Marketing.



