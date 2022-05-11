Q4 2022 Mahanagar Gas Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Mahanagar Gas Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by Yes Securities Limited.



Nitin Tiwari - Yes Securities(India)Limited - Research Division - Lead Analyst



Thank you, Aman. Good evening, everyone. I welcome everyone to Mahanagar Gas Limited's Fourth Quarter and FY '22 Earnings Call. We have the pleasure of having with us today the senior management team from Mahanagar Gas Limited, represented by Mr. Sanjib Datta, Managing Director; Mr. Sanjay Shende, Deputy Managing Director; Mr. Rajesh Patel, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Rajesh Wagle, Senior Vice President, Marketing. .



I will now hand over the floor to the management for their opening remarks, and that shall be followed by an interactive Q&A session. Over to you, sir.



Unidentified Company Representative