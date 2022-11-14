Q2 2023 Mahanagar Gas Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Today, we have with us the senior management team of MGL, represented by Mr. Sanjay Shende, Deputy Managing Director; Mr. Rajesh Patel, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Rajesh Wagle, Senior Vice President, Marketing. They will share the initial remarks on the quarterly performance of the company and that will be followed by the Q&A session.



