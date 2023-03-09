Mar 09, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Nitin Tiwari - Yes Securities(India)Limited - Research Division - Lead Analyst



Thank you, [Darwin]. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of YES Securities, I welcome everyone to this conference call with Mahanagar Gas Limited to discuss the latest acquisition of UEPL (inaudible) by the company. We are pleased to have with us Mr. Ashu Shinghal, Managing Director; Mr. Rajesh Patel, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Rajesh Wagle, Senior Vice President, Marketing.



