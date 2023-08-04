Aug 04, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Mahanagar Gas Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Probal Sen from ICICI Securities. Thank you. And over to you, sir.
Probal Sen - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thanks, Yusef. Thank you, everyone, for making the time to attend this post-Q1 FY '24 results call of Mahanagar Gas Limited. With us from the management, we have the senior leadership team represented by Mr. Ashu Shinghal, the managing director of MGL; Mr. Rajesh Patel, the Chief Financial Officer; as well as Mr. Rajesh Wagle, the Senior Vice President of Marketing.
I will first handover to the E&Y IR team (inaudible) to make their disclaimer remarks, and then we can go to the management for their (inaudible). [Runjun], over to you.
Unidentified Participant -
Thank you, Probal. Welcome to the participants on this call.
Q1 2024 Mahanagar Gas Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...