Q3 2021 Quess Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Abhijit R. Akella - IIFL Research - Research Analyst



Yes. Thank you, Janice. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and thank you for joining us on the third quarter FY '21 post results conference call of Quess Corp. It's my pleasure to introduce the senior management team of Quess who are here with us to discuss the results. We have with us Mr. Ajit Isaac, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Suraj Moraje, Executive Director and Group CEO; Mr. S. Ramakrishnan, CFO; Mr. S. Guruprasad, COO, India operations. Mr. Lohit Bhatia, President, Workforce Management; and Mr. Pinaki Kar, President, Global Technology Solutions.



We'll begin the call with opening remarks by the management team, and thereafter, we'll open up the call for