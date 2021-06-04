Full Year 2021 Quess Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 04, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Quess Corporation Limited Q4 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhijit Akella from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhijit R. Akella - IIFL Research - Research Analyst



Yes. Thank you, Steven. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and thank you for joining us on the 4Q FY '21 post results conference call of Quess Corp. It's my pleasure to introduce the senior management team of Quess who are here with us to discuss the results.



We have with us Mr. Suraj Moraje, Managing Director and Group CEO; Mr. N. Ravi Vishwanath, Group CFO; Mr. Sekhar Garisa, Chief of Emerging Businesses and Corporate Development; Mr. S. Guruprasad, Chief Operating Officer, India Region; Mr. Lohit Bhatia, President, Workforce Management; and Mr. Pinaki Kar, President, Global Technology Solutions. We'll begin the call with opening remarks by the management team. And thereafter, we'll open up the call for a Q