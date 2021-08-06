Q1 2022 Quess Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '22 earnings conference call of Quess Corp. Limited hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sudheer Guntupalli from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sudheer Guntupalli - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I would like to thank the management team of Quess Corp. for giving us the opportunity to host Q1 FY '22 earnings call. We have with us Mr. Suraj Moraje, Managing Director and Group CEO; Mr. Ravi Vishwanath, CFO; Mr. Guruprasad Srinivasan, COO; Mr. Sekhar Garisa, Chief of Emerging Businesses and Corporate Development; Mr. Lohit Bhatia, President of Workforce Management; and Mr. Pinaki Kar, President, Global Technology Solutions on the call.



We will start with opening remarks from the management on Q1 FY '22 performance, and then open up the floor for questions.



I will now hand over the