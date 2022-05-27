Q4 2022 Quess Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Quess Corp Limited Q4 FY '22 Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vidit Shah from IIFL Securities Limited. Please go ahead, sir.



Vidit Shah - IIFL Research - Associate



Thank you, Peter. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and thank you for joining us on the post results conference call of Quess Corp. It's my pleasure to introduce the senior management of Quess who are here with us today to discuss the results. We have with us Mr. Guruprasad Srinivasan, Executive Director and Group CEO; Mr. Ravi Vishwanath, our CFO; Mr. Lohit Bhatia, our President of Workforce Management; Mr. Pinaki Kar, President of Global Technology Solutions; and Mr. Sekhar Garisa, President of Emerging Businesses. We'll begin the call with opening remarks from the management team and thereafter, we'll open the call for a Q&A session.



I'd now like to hand over the call to Mr. Girish Sharma, DGM