Aug 12, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Quess Corp Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by DAM Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aasim Bharde from DAM Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Aasim Bharde - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you, (inaudible). Good morning, everyone, and on behalf of DAM Capital Advisors, I would like to thank you all for taking the time to join us on Quess Corp's Q1 results conference call. From the company's leadership team, we have with us Guruprasad Srinivasan, Executive Director and Group CEO; Ravi Vishwanath, Group CFO; Lohit Bhatia, President Workforce Management; Pinaki Kar, President, Global Technology Solutions; and Sekhar Garisa, President, Emerging Business. As usual, the team will open the call with some opening remarks followed by a Q&A session.
I would now like to hand it over to Girish Kumar Sharma, DGM, Investor Relations, to take the call forward.
Q1 2023 Quess Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...