Q2 2023 Quess Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Ms. Aditi Patil from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Aditi Patil -



Thank you, Lizaan good day, everyone, and thank you for joining this call. From the company's leadership team, we have with us Mr. Guruprasad Srinivasan , Executive Director and Group CEO, Mr. Ravi Vishwanath, Group CFO; Mr. Kamal Pal Hoda, Group CFO Designate; Mr. Lohit Bhatia , President, Workforce Management; Mr. Pinaki Kar, President, Global Technology Solutions; and Mr. Sekhar Garisa, President Emerging Businesses. Management would open the call with opening remarks followed by a Q&A session. I would now like to hand it over to Girish Kumar Sharma, DGM, Investor Relations, to take the call forward. Thank you, and over to you, Girish.



Girish Kumar Sharma - Quess Corp Limited - DGM of IR



Thanks, Aditi.