Q2 2020 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Nitin Mohta - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited - Head of IR



Thanks for joining us today to discuss LTI's financial results for the second quarter of fiscal '20. The financial statements, press release and quarterly fact sheet are available in our filings to the stock exchanges and at the Investors section of our website. On the call, we have Mr. Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director; Mr. Sudhir Chaturvedi, President, Sales, Mr. Nachiket Deshpande, COO; and Mr. Ashok Sonthalia, CFO.



Sanjay and Ashok will give you a brief overview of the company's performance, which will be followed by a Q&A session. As a policy, we do not provide specific revenue or earnings guidance, and anything said on this call which reflects our outlook for the future or which could be constituted as a forward-looking statements must be reviewed in conjunction with the risk that the company faces.



Let me now invite Sanjay to talk about the results. Over to you, Sanjay.



Sanjay Jalona - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Nitin