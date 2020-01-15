Q3 2020 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 15, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Nitin Mohta - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Sanford. Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining us today to discuss LTI's financial results for the third quarter of fiscal '20. The financial statements, press release and quarterly fact sheet are available in our filings with stock exchanges and at the Investors section of our website.



On the call, we have Mr. Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director; Mr. Sudhir Chaturvedi, President, Sales; Mr. Nachiket Deshpande, COO; and Mr. Ashok Sonthalia, CFO.



Sanjay and Ashok will give you a brief overview of the company's performance, which will be followed by a Q&A session. As a policy, we do not provide specific revenue and earnings guidance, and anything said on this call which reflects our