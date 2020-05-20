Q4 2020 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Nitin Mohta - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Margaret. Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining us today to discuss LTI's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020. The financial statements, press release and quarterly fact sheet are available in our filings with the stock exchanges and at the Investors section of our website.



On the call, we have Mr. Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director; Mr. Sudhir Chaturvedi, President, Sales; Mr. Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Ashok Sonthalia, Chief Financial Officer. Sanjay and Ashok will give you a brief overview of the company's performance, which will be followed by a Q&A session.

