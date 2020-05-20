May 20, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and thank you for joining us today to discuss LTI's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nitin Mohta, Head of Investor Relations, LTI. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Nitin Mohta - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited - Head of IR
Thank you, Margaret. Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining us today to discuss LTI's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020. The financial statements, press release and quarterly fact sheet are available in our filings with the stock exchanges and at the Investors section of our website.
On the call, we have Mr. Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director; Mr. Sudhir Chaturvedi, President, Sales; Mr. Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Ashok Sonthalia, Chief Financial Officer. Sanjay and Ashok will give you a brief overview of the company's performance, which will be followed by a Q&A session.
Q4 2020 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 20, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...