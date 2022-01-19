Q3 2022 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Sunila Martis - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited - Head of IR



Thanks, Faizan. Hi, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss LTI's Q3 FY '22 earnings.



The financial statements, press release and our quarterly fact sheet are all available in our filings with the stock exchanges as well as the Investor section of our website. On the call, we have with us today, Mr. Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director; Mr. Sudhir Chaturvedi, President, Sales; Mr. Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Anil Rander, Chief Financial Officer. Sanjay and Anil will give you a brief overview of the company's performance to start with, and this will be followed by the Q&A session.



As a policy, LTI does not provide specific