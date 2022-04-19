Q4 2022 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to LTI Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Sunila Martis, Head Investor Relations, L&T Infotech. Thank you, and over to you.



Sunila Martis - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited - Head of IR



Thanks, Stanford. Hello, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss LTI's Q4 and full year FY '22 earnings. The financial statements, press release and quarterly fact sheet are all available in our filings with the stock exchange as well as of the Investors section of our website.



Today on the call with us, we have Mr. Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director; Mr. Sudhir Chaturvedi, President Sales; Mr. Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Anil Rander, Chief Financial Officer. Sanjay and Anil will give you a brief overview of the company's performance, which will be followed by the Q&A session.



As a policy LTI does not provide any specific revenue or