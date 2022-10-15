Q2 2023 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 15, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Sunila Martis - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited - Head of IR



LTI's Q2 FY '23 earnings. The financial statements, press release and quarterly fact sheet are all available in our filings with the stock exchanges as well as on the Investors section of our website. Today on the call, we have with us Mr. Sudhir Chaturvedi, President, Sales; Mr. Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Anil Rander, Chief Financial Officer.