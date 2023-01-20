Jan 20, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and Welcome to LTIMindtree Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nitin Mohta, Head, Investor Relations, LTIMindtree. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Mohta.
Nitin Mohta - LTIMindtree Limited - Principal Director of Financial Planning & Analysis and Chief IR Officer
Thank you, Tanvi. Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the LTIMindtree Quarter 3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this conference call is being recorded. Today on the call, we have with us Mr. Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; Mr. Sudhir Chaturvedi, President, Markets; Mr. Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Vinit Teredesai, Chief Financial Officer. We will begin with a brief overview of the company's Q3 FY '23 performance, after which we will open the floor for Q&A. Please note that the numbers presented in our earnings release and fact sheet and referenced in today's call
Q3 2023 LTIMindtree Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 20, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...