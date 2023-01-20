Q3 2023 LTIMindtree Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Nitin Mohta - LTIMindtree Limited - Principal Director of Financial Planning & Analysis and Chief IR Officer



Thank you, Tanvi. Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the LTIMindtree Quarter 3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this conference call is being recorded. Today on the call, we have with us Mr. Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; Mr. Sudhir Chaturvedi, President, Markets; Mr. Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Vinit Teredesai, Chief Financial Officer. We will begin with a brief overview of the company's Q3 FY '23 performance, after which we will open the floor for Q&A. Please note that the numbers presented in our earnings release and fact sheet and referenced in today's call