Q1 2024 LTIMindtree Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Nitin Mohta - LTIMindtree Limited - Principal Director of Financial Planning & Analysis and Chief IR Officer



Good day, and welcome to LTIMindtree Quarter 1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this conference call is being recorded. Today on the call, we have with us Mr. Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; Mr. Sudhir Chaturvedi, President Markets; Mr. Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Vinit Teredesai, Chief Financial Officer. Let me outline the agenda for today's call. We will begin with a brief overview of the company's quarter 1 performance, after which we begin with a brief overview of the company's quarter 1 performance, after which we will open the floor for Q&A. During the call, we could make forward-looking statements. These statements consider the environment as we see today and carry risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in today's call. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made on this call.



I will now turn the call over to DC for