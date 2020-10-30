Oct 30, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to SIS Security and Intelligence Services India Limited Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vamshidhar Guthikonda, President, M&A and Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vamshidhar Guthikonda - Security and Intelligence Services(India)Limited-President of M&A and IR



Thank you, Vikram. Good afternoon, everyone. A very warm welcome to our second quarter FY '21 earnings conference call. Along with me, I have our Group Managing Director, Mr. Rituraj Sinha; and Mr. Devesh Desai, the Group CFO.



I hope everyone has had an opportunity to look at the results, which are uploaded on the stock exchange and the company's website yesterday at www.sisindia.com.



We are extremely happy to report a strong and a rigid performance by the group during the