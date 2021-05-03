Q4 2021 SIS Ltd Earnings Call - Q&A with Management Transcript

May 03, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Thank you. Welcome, everyone. I'm sure many of you would have seen the management presentation that was streamed at the URL that included the invite. So glad to, again, lead you over here where we can have a more interactive discussion, where we can take your questions and respond. I have with me on the call all the speakers in the presentations: Rituraj; Devesh; Mike, who's Head of our International business, Dhiraj, our CEO and Head of our FM and Emerging business; Tapash who's the CEO of India Security; and Oscar Esteban who heads cash services business. So the entire unit heads and top management is there on the call, and we look forward to answering your questions. So we'll just