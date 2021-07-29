Q1 2022 SIS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone. A heartfelt welcome to our Q1 FY '22 earnings conference call. Along with me, I have our group aging Director, Mr. Rituraj Sinha; and Mr. Devesh Desai, the Group CFO. I hope everyone has had an opportunity to look at the results. They were uploaded to the stock exchange and to the website yesterday.



At the outset, I'm quite pleased to see all our regular participants, analysts and investors on the call and glad to know that all of you have been keeping safe.



We are extremely happy to report another quarter of strong and resilient performance by the SIS Group for the first quarter of FY '22. We made a solid start to the year with very minimal impact over the previous quarter despite