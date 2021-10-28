Q2 2022 SIS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Thank you, Margaret. Good afternoon, everyone. A heartfelt welcome to our Q2 FY '22 earnings conference call. Along with me, I have our Group Managing Director, Mr. Rituraj Sinha; and Mr. Devesh Desai, our Group CFO. I hope everyone has had an opportunity to look at our results. The presentation and earnings notes were uploaded to the stock exchange and the website last evening.



We are extremely happy to report one of the strongest ever quarters for growth in SIS with the revenues touching a historic high of INR 2,431 crores and close to INR 10,000 crore annualized run rate. After the second wave impact in Q1, the pullback in Q2 has been very impressive and much ahead of our expectations. The India