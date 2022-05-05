Q4 2022 SIS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

SIS Limited Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call.



Devesh Desai - SIS Limited - Group CFO



Thank you very much. A very warm welcome to everyone for our Q4 FY '22 earnings call. Along with me, I have our Group Managing Director, Mr. Rituraj Sinha; and our newly joined President for M&A and Investor Relations, Mr. Bharat Bakhshi. I hope everyone has had an opportunity to look at the results and the earnings note. An update has been uploaded on the stock exchange and the company's website at www.sisindia.com.



We are extremely happy to report that FY '22 was a landmark quarter for SIS Group. We crossed the INR 10,000 crore annual revenue mark for the first time in our history. And the last quarter also was one of the strongest quarters of growth for the group, with