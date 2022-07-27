Q1 2023 SIS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Q1 FY '23 earnings call. Along with me, I have our Group Managing Director, Rituraj Sinha; and also our Group CFO, Devesh Desai. I hope everyone has had a chance to look at our results and the earnings note, which has been uploaded on the stock exchanges and also the company website, sisindia.com.



Let me just start with a little commentary. I think broadly, we are very happy to report again this quarter our highest ever quarterly revenue, which came in at INR 2,678 crores, which is a 12.6% year-on-year growth over the same quarter last year. So as you can see, compared to last year, the growth momentum certainly is coming back well, especially in our