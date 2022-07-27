Jul 27, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to SIS Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Bharat Bakhshi, President, M&A and Investor Relations, from SIS Limited. Thank you, and over to you Mr. Bakhshi.
Bharat Bakhshi -
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Q1 FY '23 earnings call. Along with me, I have our Group Managing Director, Rituraj Sinha; and also our Group CFO, Devesh Desai. I hope everyone has had a chance to look at our results and the earnings note, which has been uploaded on the stock exchanges and also the company website, sisindia.com.
Let me just start with a little commentary. I think broadly, we are very happy to report again this quarter our highest ever quarterly revenue, which came in at INR 2,678 crores, which is a 12.6% year-on-year growth over the same quarter last year. So as you can see, compared to last year, the growth momentum certainly is coming back well, especially in our
Q1 2023 SIS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...