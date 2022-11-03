Q2 2023 SIS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the SIS Limited Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Bharat Bakhshi, President, M&A, Investor Relations and Ventures from SIS Limited. Thank you. And over to you, Mr. Bharat Bakhshi.



Bharat Bakhshi - SIS Limited - President of M&A, IR and Ventures



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our quarter 2 FY '23 earnings call. Along with me, I have our Group Managing Director, Rituraj Sinha; and our Group CFO, Devesh Desai.



I hope everyone has had a chance to look at our results and the earnings note, which have been updated on the stock exchanges and also the company's website. So for this quarter, we are happy to report that the India business is showing extremely strong growth in revenue and improving margins. This quarter, we recorded our highest ever revenue of INR 2,678 crores. The India security business grew 8.8% quarter-on-quarter and 21.7% year-on-year.



