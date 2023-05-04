Q4 2023 SIS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Bharat Bakhshi, President, M&A, Investor Relations and Ventures from SIS Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Bakhshi.



Bharat Bakhshi - SIS Limited - President of M&A, IR and Ventures



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Q4 and FY '23 earnings call. Along with me, I have our Group Managing Director, Rituraj Sinha; and our Group CFO, Devesh Desai. I hope everyone has had a chance to look at our results and the earnings note, which has been uploaded on the stock exchanges and our company's website. We are very happy to report that the business continued to show strong revenue growth with the growth rates now heading back towards peak overage levels. On a consolidated basis, as you've probably seen, we grew revenues by almost 13% in FY '23. India Security grew almost 20%. Facility Management grew by 36% and our cash logistics