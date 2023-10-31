Q2 2024 SIS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Bharat Bakhshi - SIS Limited - Executive Officer



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 FY '24 earnings call. Along with me, I have our Group Managing Director, Rituraj Sinha; and our group CFO, Devesh Desai. I hope everyone has had a chance to look at our results and the earnings note, which has been uploaded on the stock exchange and the company website.



We are happy to report strong number this quarter. Revenue is up 11% year-on-year, and EBITDA is up over 31%. For the first time, we have crossed a milestone of INR 1,000 crores revenue per month. We have had the highest ever quarterly revenue in India Security, in facility management as well as in our cash business. As you know,