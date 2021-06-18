Jun 18, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Cochin Shipyard Limited Q4 FY '21 earnings conference call hosted by Valorem Advisors and PR partner Passion 4 Communication. (Operator Instructions)
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anuj Sonpal from Valorem Advisors. Thank you, and over to you sir.
Anuj Sonpal - Valorem Advisors - CEO
Good afternoon everyone and a warm welcome to you all. My name is Anuj Sonpal from Valorem Advisors. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank you all for participating in the earnings conference call of Cochin Shipyard for the fourth quarter and full year ended -- financial year ended 2021.
Before we begin, I would like to mention a short cautionary statement. Some of the statements made in today's earnings conference call may be forward- looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently
Q4 2021 Cochin Shipyard Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 18, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...