Q4 2023 Cochin Shipyard Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Cochin Shipyard Limited Investor and Analyst Conference Call to discuss the financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023. Please note that the conference call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are made on the basis of the company's views and assumptions as of this time and are not guarantees of future performance. (Operator Instructions).



Today's session will begin with a brief introduction by the management of the company, sharing their views of the overall company's performance and strategy. This will be followed by a Q&A session. Now, I welcome the management of the company represented by Shri Madhu S. Nair, Chairman and Managing Director; Shri Jose V J, Director of Finance; Shri Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, Chief General Manager, Ship Repair; Shri Harikrishnan S., Chief General Manager; and Shri Syamkamal N., Company Secretary, to the call.



I now hand over the proceedings to Shri Madhu S. Nair, Chairman and Managing Director, Cochin Shipyard Limited.



Madhu Nair