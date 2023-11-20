Q2 2024 Cochin Shipyard Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 20, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Q2 FY24 results conference call of Cochin Shipyard Limited



From the management side, we have Shri Madhu S. Nair, Chairman and Managing Director; Shri Jose V J, Director, Finance



Shri Madhu Nair Cochin Shipyard Ltd-Chairman and Managing Director



Thank you. Good evening to all present in this conference call. I'm Madhu Nair,