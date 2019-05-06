Q4 2019 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ajay Srinivasan, Chief Executive, Aditya Birla Capital Limited.



Ajay Srinivasan - Aditya Birla Capital Limited - CEO



Thank you very much, and good afternoon and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining this call on the full year results for Aditya Birla Capital Limited and its subsidiaries.



I want to start with Slide 3. I presume all of you have got a copy the deck, which I believe was uploaded on our website. I'm going to be referring to that, the various pages on that deck. So if you can just keep up with me. It will help you follow what I'm referring. So I'm going to start with Slide 3, which are the main highlights for the last fiscal year FY '19.



Our consolidated PAT FY '19 grew by 26% year-on-year.



Our lending book, which is -- includes our