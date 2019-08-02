Q1 2020 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Ajay Srinivasan - Aditya Birla Capital Limited - CEO



Thank you, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us on this Friday evening for our quarterly call. I'm joined here by my senior team from all our businesses to answer questions that you might have at the end. The deck that we're going to be talking through has been circulated. I hope you have a copy of it. I'm going to be referring to the page numbers in the deck that has been circulated.



I'd like to start with Page #3. And basically saying, we've had a very strong all-around performance across all our businesses and all our pillars of protecting, investing and financing. If I start on the left-hand side of the page, which is our protecting vertical, you'll see