Q3 2020 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Aditya Birla Capital Limited Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ajay Srinivasan, Chief Executive, Aditya Birla Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ajay Srinivasan - Aditya Birla Capital Limited - CEO



Thank you, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining this third quarter earnings call. I'm joined, as usual, by my senior team here, and we'll be happy to take any questions that you have at the end of the presentation. I hope you have a copy of the deck. We're going to run it slightly differently this time. What I want to do is just run through some of the initial slides in -- as they are in the deck. And then I'll give you an overview of each business, but not walk you through slide by slide, which would hopefully give us enough time for questions at the end of the session.



So let me first start with the highlights for Q3, which is set out in Slide 3. As you know, it's been