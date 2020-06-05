Q4 2020 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 05, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Aditya Birla Capital Limited Q4 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that the conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ajay Srinivasan, Chief Executive, Aditya Birla Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ajay Srinivasan - Aditya Birla Capital Limited - CEO



Thank you. Good evening, and welcome to everyone to this call to discuss our Q4 and full year financial year '20 results.



I'm joined on this call by my colleagues, the CEOs of our various businesses, who will assist me in making this presentation and in taking any questions that you may have at the end. I hope you all have a copy of the presentation, and we're going to refer to page numbers from that presentation as we go through.



Starting with Slide 3. I want to start by saying it's really clear that we are living in unprecedented times with a global pandemic bringing India to a shutdown for over 2 months for the first time in our known history. We wanted to start, therefore, by