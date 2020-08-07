Q1 2021 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of Aditya Birla Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ajay Srinivasan, Chief Executive, Aditya Birla Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Ajay Srinivasan - Aditya Birla Capital Limited - CEO
Thank you, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining this call on our Q1 results, a quarter where most of us spent our time indoors during lockdown. I'm joined today by my senior colleagues and today together, we'll take you through our presentation, which I trust you either have with you in as a hard copy or in the screen in front of you.
I'd like to start with Slide #3, which has the key highlights for Q1. I'd like to start first by talking about the overall results. And I think as the results would show you, we've displayed resilience across businesses despite, as I said, the quarter being a quarter where all of us were working under lockdown.
In a
