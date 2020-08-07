Q1 2021 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining this call on our Q1 results, a quarter where most of us spent our time indoors during lockdown. I'm joined today by my senior colleagues and today together, we'll take you through our presentation, which I trust you either have with you in as a hard copy or in the screen in front of you.



I'd like to start with Slide #3, which has the key highlights for Q1. I'd like to start first by talking about the overall results. And I think as the results would show you, we've displayed resilience across businesses despite, as I said, the quarter being a quarter where all of us were working under lockdown.



In a